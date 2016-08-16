FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sailing: Britain's Scott wins Finn gold, Paine takes first U.S. medal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 16, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Sailing: Britain's Scott wins Finn gold, Paine takes first U.S. medal

Jeb Blount

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Sailing ? Final - Men's One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight) - Finn - Medal Race - Marina de Gloria - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Giles Scott (GBR) of Britain celebrates gold medal.Brian Snyder

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Britain's Giles Scott, who has carried the bulk of his country's medal hopes since the legendary Ben Ainslie retired from Olympic sailing, secured the Finn gold in the medal race on Tuesday that he was already assured of on points.

In a tough battle for the other podium spots in near-perfect wind conditions, Slovenia's Vasilij Zbogar was able to use a medal-race sixth to ensure silver.

Caleb Paine of the United States pulled off one of his best races of this Olympic regatta to come in first in the race, allowing him to jump from fourth overall and onto the podium with bronze.

Paine's medal is the first for a U.S. team that has so far had a weak showing at the Rio Olympics. Several of its top hopes have put in less than consistent performances in the difficult winds and currents of Guanabara Bay, and the high waves and heavy blows of Rio's open-ocean courses.

(Story corrects to say Zbogar took sixth in medal race not eighth.)

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.