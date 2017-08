RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An anti-bomb squad at the Olympic Games in Rio de detonated an unattended backpack near the end of the cycling course on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the public security department said.

Officials expect the bag may have belonged to a homeless man, but protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed, she said. The controlled blast occurred at 1:45 p.m. (12:45 p.m. EDT), the spokeswoman said.