a year ago
Brazil arrests 10 people for preparing 'acts of terrorism' at Olympics: minister
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Brazil arrests 10 people for preparing 'acts of terrorism' at Olympics: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil arrested 10 people on Thursday on suspicion of belonging to a group backing Islamic State (IS) and preparing acts of terrorism during next month's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said.

The presidency said that interim President Michel Temer had called an emergency cabinet meeting. The justice ministry said in a statement that the operation spanned nine states in Brazil.

A court in the southern state of Parana said there were indications that the group was planning to use weapons and guerilla tactics to achieve its aim.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing

