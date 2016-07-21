FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minister says arrests show Brazil ready to act fast on terrorism
July 21, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Minister says arrests show Brazil ready to act fast on terrorism

Brazil's Chief of Staff Minister Eliseu Padilha looks on during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 2, 2016.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said Thursday's pre-emptive arrest of a group allegedly supporting the Islamic State (IS) showed the government is ready to act promptly to squash terrorist activity before the Olympics.

"This shows that Brazil is on its toes and monitoring any suspects that could become a threat," Padilha told foreign correspondents on Tuesday, adding that Brazilian security officials have been sent to France to learn about last week's truck massacre in Nice.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

