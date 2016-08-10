FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Games bus attack was with stones: security chief
August 10, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Rio Games bus attack was with stones: security chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2016.Shannon Stapleton

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Rio Olympics media bus was attacked with stones on Tuesday, breaking windows and injuring slightly two people, the Games security chief Luiz Fernando Correa said on Wednesday.

There were 12 passengers on the bus on Tuesday evening returning from the Deodoro Olympic park when stones crashed through the windows, slightly injuring two people. Witnesses on the bus told Reuters after the incident that they had heard the sound of gunfire.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann and Daniel Flynn

