a year ago
Shooting: Kuwaiti strikes bronze in Gunners shirt
#Sports News
August 13, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Shooting: Kuwaiti strikes bronze in Gunners shirt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Abdullah Alrashidi (IOA) on the podium after the men's skeet shooting gold medal match in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Shooting Centre. Mandatory Credit: Guy Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Abdullah Al-Rashidi had to settle for bronze in the Olympic men's skeet competition on Saturday - but for choice of outfit, he beat the field.

The 52-year-old won his first Olympic medal in six Games sporting an Arsenal shirt: the English soccer club nicknamed 'the Gunners'.

The Kuwaiti had no official uniform to wear as his country was last year suspended from competing for government interference in sport.

But Al-Rashidi would not reveal if the choice meant he was a supporter of the north London Premier League club.

"I don't know, I just bought it," he said when asked about his unusual choice of attire.

Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
