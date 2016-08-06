Shooting: Wu wins Brazil's first medal of Games

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian Felipe Wu won the silver medal in the men's 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday to claim the host country's first medal of the Rio Olympic Games.

Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam took the gold with a score of 202.5 in 20 shots, just 0.4 of a point ahead of Wu, a 24-year-old who is competing in his first Olympics. China's Pang Wei took the bronze.

Defending Olympic champion Jin Jong-oh of South Korea failed to recover from a poor start and finished fifth.