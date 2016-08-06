FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
August 6, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Shooting: Wu wins Brazil's first medal of Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Shooting - Victory Ceremony - Men's 10m Air Pistol Victory Ceremony - Olympic Shooting Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Felipe Wu (BRA) of Brazil shows his silver medal.Edgard Garrido

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian Felipe Wu won the silver medal in the men's 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday to claim the host country's first medal of the Rio Olympic Games.

Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam took the gold with a score of 202.5 in 20 shots, just 0.4 of a point ahead of Wu, a 24-year-old who is competing in his first Olympics. China's Pang Wei took the bronze.

Defending Olympic champion Jin Jong-oh of South Korea failed to recover from a poor start and finished fifth.

Editing by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond

