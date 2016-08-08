FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Shooting: Croatia's Glasnovic wins trap gold in shootoff
#RIO 2016
August 8, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

Shooting: Croatia's Glasnovic wins trap gold in shootoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Josip Glasnovic of Croatia kisses his gold medal.Edgard Garrido

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Josip Glasnovic won Croatia's first gold of the Olympics in the trap-shooting, beating Italy's Giovanni Pellielo in a four-shot shootoff.

Glasnovic, a 33-year-old who also competed in Beijing in 2008, hit a perfect 15 of 15 in the semi-final but missed two in the final. He then fired four of four in the shootoff.

Italy's Giovanni Pellielo, 46, earned his third silver medal in his seventh Olympic appearance.

Edward Ling, a 33-year-old Briton, took the bronze medal from David Kostelecky of the Czech Republic, in a 13-9 round.

Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Neil Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
