Shooting: Russians cleared for Rio
July 26, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Shooting: Russians cleared for Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acrobats perform on the Olympics rings at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial center, Brazil, July 24, 2016.Paulo Whitaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian shooters have been cleared to compete at next month's Rio Olympics, the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) said on Tuesday.

"The 18 Russian shooters who have been entered... to participate in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are neither mentioned in the McLaren Report nor have they tested positive further to a doping control according to the information we possess," a statement said.

"Further, all Russian athletes are being carefully monitored as part of ISSF's intelligence based testing program. Therefore, the ISSF Executive Committee unanimously voted confirming that all 18 Russian athletes fulfill the criteria set by the IOC."

