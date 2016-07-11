FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayern Munich rule Brazil winger Costa out of Rio Games
#Sports News
July 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Bayern Munich rule Brazil winger Costa out of Rio Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Brazil's training - World Cup Qualifiers - Porto Alegre, Brazil. 27/3/16. Brazil's national soccer team player Douglas Costa participates in a training session in preparation for qualifying match against Paraguay.Edison Vara

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich's pacey Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has withdrawn from the Rio Olympics due to injury, the German champions said on Monday.

Costa had been chosen along with Barcelona's Neymar among the over-age players in Brazil's squad for the first summer Games in South America.

Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.de) that an injury to Costa's left thigh had not healed and they had told the Brazilian football federation that the player could not be released.

"I greatly regret this," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We all wanted Douglas to contest the Olympic Games in his home country, but the player’s health and fitness takes priority."

Bayern said Costa, who joined them a year ago from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, would continue his sports rehabilitation program in Munich.

The Olympic gold medal is the only major soccer title the five times world champions have never won.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar

