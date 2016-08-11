FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Soccer: Germany's injured captain Goretzka returns home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Leon Goretzka applauds after their Bundesliga first division soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany November 8, 2015.Ina Fassbender

(Reuters) - Germany's captain Leon Goretzka has left the Olympic camp and is returning home after having suffered a shoulder injury in their opening match against Mexico, the German Football Federation said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who plays his club football with Schalke 04, led Horst Hrubesch's side out for their opening Group C match in Salvador - - a 2-2 draw Mexico - - but was replaced in some discomfort after 28 minutes.

"Despite the healing process going well and the fact he is already back in individual training, he will not be able to reach full fitness in time for the quarter-final or a possible semi-final," read a statement on the federation's website. (www.dfb.de)

"It was therefore decided, in close consultation with the team, that the best course of action would be for him to return to Germany to continue his recovery there."

Germany thumped Fiji 10-0 in their final group match and face Portugal in Brasilia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Neil Robinson

