Soccer: Mexico lose Peralta and Pizarro to injury

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Preliminary - Men's First Round - Group C Fiji v Mexico - Fonte Nova Stadium - Salvador, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Oribe Peralta (MEX) of Mexico reacts in the first half of play against Fiji.

(Reuters) - Mexico's leading striker Oribe Peralta has left the Rio Olympics after breaking his nose, with midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro also returning home with a broken leg, the country's soccer federation confirmed on Monday.

Mexico, the defending champions, are second in Group C of the Olympic tournament after two matches, having drawn 2-2 with Germany and beaten Fiji 5-1.

Their victory on Sunday came at a cost, with Peralta, Mexico's key man in London four years ago, breaking his nose and Pizarro fracturing his right fibula.

Raul Lopez and Carlos Fierro have been named as their replacements.

"Oribe Peralta has been taken out of the national squad participating in the Games," the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement.

"After having undergone the proper medical screening and after analysis of the best options, it's been determined that he will return to Mexico for an operation on the broken nose suffered against Fiji."

Pachuca's Lopez and Fierro of Queretaro will join the squad ahead of Mexico's final group match against South Korea in Brasilia on Wednesday.