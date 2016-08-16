Soccer: Swedish cool trumps boiling Brazilians in final quest

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Lisa Dahlkvist (SWE) of Sweden (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty shoot out.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - When Sweden's Lisa Dahlkvist placed the ball on the spot to take their fourth penalty in a shootout against Brazil, the noise from the home supporters filling the Maracana stadium was absolutely blood-curdling.

At stake was a place in the Olympic women's football final.

As she began her run, the baying reached a crescendo, as it had for every Swedish penalty-taker. But Dahlkvist rifled the ball home with an impressive show of Scandinavian cool. The crowd gave a collective groan then lapsed into virtual silence.

"It was really funny to take the last kick. I like to have competition like this. I was just thinking if I kicked the ball into the goal we would go to the final," said Dahlkvist, who has won more than 100 caps since her international debut in 2008.

The 29-year-old midfielder was the fifth Swedish penalty taker, with Brazil having gone first. Her chance for glory came when Andressa's shot was saved by Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindhal.

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Semifinal - Women's Football Tournament Semifinal Brazil v Sweden - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Lisa Dahlkvist (SWE) of Sweden (L) and Marta (BRA) of Brazil compete. Bruno Kelly

Asked how she handled the pressure, Dahlkvist, said: "I was just thinking that they were cheering for Sweden.

"The noise for me was to get the ball to the goal. I'm very happy but we are not finished yet."

Slideshow (19 Images)

The teams were goalless after extra time in a semi-final dominated by Brazil in front of about 74,500 fans.

Local favorite Marta scored with the first penalty while the hosts' Cristiane and Sweden's Kosovare Asllani had their kicks saved.

At the end, a distraught Marta sank to her knees on the hallowed pitch of the Maracana.

The Brazilian supporters, who had cheered their side in a thunderous display of enthusiasm, turned to head for the exits, their hopes of a first Olympic gold dashed.