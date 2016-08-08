FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swimming: Phelps named in U.S. 4x100 freestyle relay
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 8, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Swimming: Phelps named in U.S. 4x100 freestyle relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rio Olympics - Swimming - Olympic Park - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 02/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of United States visits the Olympic swimming venue.Stefan Wermuth

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Michael Phelps was on course to win the 23rd Olympic swimming medal of his career after being named in the U.S. 4x100 meters freestyle relay team on Sunday.

The official start list had Phelps, who has 18 golds to his credit, swimming the second leg after Caeleb Dressel with Ryan Held and 2012 Olympic 100 meters freestyle champion Nathan Adrian completing the line-up.

The U.S. men have medaled in every Olympics 4x100 freestyle relay since the event made its first appearance in 1964.

They qualified with the second fastest time in the preliminaries, which Phelps did not race, behind Russia and ahead of old rivals Australia.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.