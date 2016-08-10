FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swimming: Phelps to race 4x200m freestyle relay
#Sports News
August 10, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

Swimming: Phelps to race 4x200m freestyle relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA competes on his way to winning the gold medal.Dominic Ebenbichler

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Michael Phelps could add two more medals to his collection of 23 on Tuesday after being named in the U.S. lineup for the 4x200 meters freestyle relay after he has raced the 200 butterfly final.

The 31-year-old won gold in Sunday's 4x100m freestyle relay, the 19th of his Olympic career, and is the most medaled athlete of all time.

Phelps will swim the last leg of the relay after Conor Dwyer leads off, with Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte completing the lineup.

Lochte, 32, is an 11 times medalist, with five golds. The United States are the defending champions but Britain was fastest in the qualifying heats.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby

