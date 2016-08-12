FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swimming: Manaudou qualifies first for men's 50m freestyle final
#RIO 2016
August 12, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Swimming: Manaudou qualifies first for men's 50m freestyle final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Florent Manaudou (FRA) of France reacts.David Gray

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Olympic champion Florent Manaudou qualified fastest for Friday's 50 meter men's freestyle final at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

In a fast and furious burst of whitewater, France's Manaudou clocked 21.32 seconds, narrowly edging out Ukraine's Andrii Govorov and Anthony Ervin of the United States, who swam in the second semi-final and finished in a dead-heat in 21.46 seconds.

Nathan Adrian of the United States, Benjamin Proud of Britain, Bruno Fratus of Brazil, Simonas Bilis of Lithuania and Brad Tandy of South Africa rounded out the qualifiers.

Australia's Cameron McEvoy, who had qualified for the Games with the second fastest time in the world this year with a time of 21.44 seconds at the Australian championships, was 11th fastest in 21.89 seconds.

Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
