a year ago
August 7, 2016 / 2:24 AM / a year ago

Swimming: Hosszu wins women's 400m individual medley in world record time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Women's 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) of Hungary celebrates her gold medal on the podium.David Gray

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Hungary's 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu smashed the world record on her way to winning the women's 400 meters individual medley on Saturday and claiming her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games.

Maya DiRado of the United States took the silver medal and Mireia Belmonte Garcia of Spain the bronze.

Hosszu, the world champion, went into the event as favorite after setting the second fastest time ever in the afternoon heats.

The Hungarian's winning time of four minutes 26.36 seconds in the final shattered the previous record of 4:28.43 set by China's Ye Shiwen at the 2012 London Olympics, where Hosszu finished an agonizing fourth.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

