Swimming: Teen has data problem after surprise silver

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Canada's Penelope Oleksiak came to the Olympics hoping to get to a final and gain experience for the next games in Tokyo in 2020.

Now the 16-year old swimmer has two medals and a smart phone with a problem.

''I've run out of data,'' the Canadian newcomer said on Monday, just hours after winning a silver medal in the 100 meters butterfly to add to her earlier 4x100m freestyle relay bronze.

''I am always on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter and everything and seeing all the notifications. I can't really go through all of them. It's kind of crazy, I guess, just because I go on Twitter and it's like you have 150 notifications but I want to look at them all and like all of them but I can't.

''And Facebook too. All my friends always tag me in posts and I want to like them and comment on all of them but I always miss one or two.''

The swimmer ran out of data after her surprise performances in the pool.

A six-time medal winner at the world junior championships in 2015, she picked up her first medal in Saturday's relay.

A day later she shocked the swimming world as she broke her Canadian record in finishing second behind Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom.

Oleksiak, whose brother Jamie plays NHL hockey for the Dallas Stars, will take part in at least one more event this week and while she is not expecting another medal she will be giving her all.

''I think I am just for the rest of the meets setting my sights on finals,'' she told reporters.

''If I can make a final and I get a lane then I have a chance for whatever is going to come up. I am not super nervous. I am pretty happy with two medals. If I don't get another one then I can't complain.''