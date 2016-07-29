FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Baghdatis withdraws from Rio due to injury
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Baghdatis withdraws from Rio due to injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 21, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus serves against John Isner of the United States (not pictured) on day four of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Isner won 7-6(3), 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cypriot tennis player Marcos Baghdatis has withdrawn from next month's Rio Olympics after failing to recover from an elbow injury, the world number 42 said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Baghdatis, runner-up in the 2006 Australian Open, lost to eventual champion Andy Murray in the round of 16 at the 2012 London Olympics.

"It is clear that unless I am 100 percent fit and healthy to compete, I shall not participate at the Olympics because I would be doing injustice to my country," Baghdatis said on Facebook account.

"It is therefore with great sadness that I now announce my withdrawal from the Cyprus Olympic Team. I have already informed the Cyprus Tennis Federation."

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.