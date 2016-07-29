Baghdatis withdraws from Rio due to injury

Jul 21, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus serves against John Isner of the United States (not pictured) on day four of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Isner won 7-6(3), 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cypriot tennis player Marcos Baghdatis has withdrawn from next month's Rio Olympics after failing to recover from an elbow injury, the world number 42 said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Baghdatis, runner-up in the 2006 Australian Open, lost to eventual champion Andy Murray in the round of 16 at the 2012 London Olympics.

"It is clear that unless I am 100 percent fit and healthy to compete, I shall not participate at the Olympics because I would be doing injustice to my country," Baghdatis said on Facebook account.

"It is therefore with great sadness that I now announce my withdrawal from the Cyprus Olympic Team. I have already informed the Cyprus Tennis Federation."