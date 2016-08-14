FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tennis: It's winning silver - not 'losing the gold' - for Kerber
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 14, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Tennis: It's winning silver - not 'losing the gold' - for Kerber

Amy Tennery

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Victory Ceremony - Women's Singles Victory Ceremony - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Silver medalist Angelique Kerber (GER) of Germany reacts after receiving her medals.Toby Melville

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Few could blame Angelique Kerber for being disappointed after her stunning loss to Puerto Rico's Monica Puig in Saturday's women's singles tennis final.

But if she is upset, she certainly is not letting it show.

"It feels great, it was always a dream to win a medal," Kerber, 28, told Reuters Sunday.

She acknowledged that a gold medal was one of her goals here at the Games but said she is nonetheless thrilled with her outcome.

"I was not losing the gold, I won my silver,” Kerber said.

Kerber described time spent glued to the television watching the Olympics as a child and called the opportunity to compete in the Games "really special".

Puig, 22, unseated Germany's Kerber in three sets Saturday, scoring not only a huge upset but also the first-ever Olympic gold medal for Puerto Rico.

Ranked second in the world, Kerber was a heavy favorite going into the match.

The silver medalist said Puig, ranked 34th in the world, put in one of the best performances of her career, making it difficult to catch her.

"(I) gave everything I could on court,” Kerber said.

Reporting By Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.