a year ago
August 8, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Tennis: Germany's Kohlschreiber out of Rio with foot fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Preliminary - Men's Singles First Round - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 06/08/2016. Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) of Germany in action against Guido Pella (ARG) of Argentina.Toby Melville

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber has pulled out of the Rio Olympics due to a foot fracture, the German tennis federation (DTB) said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Kohlschreiber, seeded 13th, had beaten Guido Pella of Argentina in three sets in the first round of the Olympic tournament and was due to meet Slovakia's Andrej Martin later on Monday.

"Stress fracture in the foot -- Philipp Kohlschreiber cannot play his second-round match at the Olympics," the DTB said on Twitter.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
