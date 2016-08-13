Tennis: Del Potro advances to men's final, defeating Nadal

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Semifinal - Men's Singles Semifinals - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) of Argentina celebrates after winning match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) of Spain.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro won a semi-final thriller against Spain's Rafa Nadal on Saturday, outgunning the Spaniard 5-7 6-4 7-6(5) in a nervy final set tie-breaker to advance to the Olympic singles final.

Del Potro will face Britain's defending Olympic champion Andy Murray in the final on Sunday.

Nadal, who won singles gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and has already captured gold in Rio in the men's doubles, will face off against Japan's Kei Nishikori for a bronze medal.