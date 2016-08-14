Tennis: Venus matches record but it's silver not gold

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Victory Ceremony - Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Silver medalists Venus Williams (USA) of USA and Rajeev Ram (USA) of USA receive their medals.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Venus Williams' record-equaling fifth Olympic tennis medal was silver rather than gold as she and partner Rajeev Ram lost an all-American mixed doubles final to Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock on Sunday .

Williams, who teamed up with Ram at short notice for the tournament, looked on course for a fifth gold when taking the first set but eventually lost 6-7(3) 6-1 10-7.

She has also won the women's doubles three times with sister Serena as well as a singles gold.

The 36-year-old matches the Olympic tennis medal tally of Britain's Kitty Godfree from the 1920s but fell short of becoming the first tennis player to win five golds.