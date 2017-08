2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Final - Women's Singles Gold Medal Match - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Monica Puig (PUR) of Puerto Rico reacts during match against Angelique Kerber (GER) of Germany.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Puerto Rico won their first Olympic gold medal on Saturday as Monica Puig clinched the women's tennis title at the Rio Games.

Puig beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1.