FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams sisters crash out of doubles
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 7, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Williams sisters crash out of doubles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Tennis - Preliminary - Women's Doubles First Round - Olympic Tennis Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Serena Williams (USA) of USA and Venus Williams (USA) of USA leave after losing their match against Lucie Safarova (CZE) of Czech Republic and Barbora Strycova (CZE) of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Three-time Olympic women’s doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams crashed out of the Rio Games tournament in the first round on Sunday as the American sisters’ unbeaten run dating back to Sydney 2000 came to a surprising end.

The top seeds fell 6-3 6-4 to Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova, ending any hopes of claiming a third successive Olympics doubles crown after they won gold in Beijing eight years ago and again at London 2012.

The sisters won their first doubles gold in Sydney but a knee injury prevented Serena from playing at Athens in 2004. They have also won 14 women’s doubles grand slam titles, to go along with a combined tally of 29 major singles crowns.

After their loss, Serena was philosophical about the result and preferred to focus on the success of one of the greatest ever doubles pairings.

“I wouldn’t stay it’s devastating... we had a chance to compete for our country, we did the best that we can. We had a blast out there,” Serena, 34, told reporters.

“We’ve had so many Olympic doubles golds, so many grand slam championships. It’s been unbelievable.”

Both women have also won Olympic gold medals in singles play, with Venus triumphing in Sydney and then Serena becoming champion in London.

Earlier on Sunday, Serena crushed Australia’s Daria Gavrilova 6-3 6-2 in her first round singles match, a day after Venus was eliminated by Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Hay and John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.