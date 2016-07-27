FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All six Russian triathletes cleared to compete at Rio
July 27, 2016

All six Russian triathletes cleared to compete at Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Policemen stand near mock Olympic rings made of recycled plastic on Copacabana Bean in Rio de Janeiro, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 25, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - All six athletes in Russia's triathlon squad have been cleared to compete at next month's Rio Olympics, the International Triathlon Union (ITU) said on Wednesday.

"None of the six Russian triathletes (three men, three women) that have qualified for 2016 Olympics are included in the McLaren report, nor have any of them served suspensions or bans for failed doping tests," the ITU said in a statement.

"Additionally, they have all been tested outside of Russia. Therefore, ITU will recommend to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that these six athletes be permitted to compete in Rio next month."

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

