Games organizers say Rio's Village is ready after repairs

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Olympic Village is ready and organizers are turning in the last three buildings Thursday afternoon, the operations director of the Rio 2016 organizing committee Rodrigo Tostes said.

Tostes told reporters the buildings are "absolutely ready" for the delegations and minor problems in various apartments had been resolved. Complaints over shoddy electricity and water installation at the site had prompted some national teams to boycott the park earlier this week.