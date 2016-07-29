FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Games organizers say Rio's Village is ready after repairs
July 28, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Games organizers say Rio's Village is ready after repairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Military personnel stand guard outside the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 27, 2016.Edgard Garrido

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Olympic Village is ready and organizers are turning in the last three buildings Thursday afternoon, the operations director of the Rio 2016 organizing committee Rodrigo Tostes said.

Tostes told reporters the buildings are "absolutely ready" for the delegations and minor problems in various apartments had been resolved. Complaints over shoddy electricity and water installation at the site had prompted some national teams to boycott the park earlier this week.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

