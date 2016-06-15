FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Work resumes on Rio's beach volleyball arena
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
June 15, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Work resumes on Rio's beach volleyball arena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The construction site of the beach volleyball venue is pictured on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Work restarted on the Olympic beach volleyball arena on Wednesday, four days after it was halted because of a missing permit, officials in host city Rio de Janeiro said.

Construction on the temporary structure ground to a halt on Saturday but resumed after new paperwork was filed, according to the city’s Environment Secretariat.

Although the environmental licenses are still being reviewed, officials guaranteed the venue on Rio’s Copacabana beach will be finished in time for the start of South America’s first Olympic Games on Aug. 5.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

