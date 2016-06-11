FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio de Janeiro suspends work on Olympics beach volleyball arena
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 11, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

Rio de Janeiro suspends work on Olympics beach volleyball arena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers are pictured at the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2016. The sign reads, "Future Olympic installation". REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Local authorities have suspended work on the arena hosting beach volleyball events at the Olympics in August due to a missing permit, Rio de Janeiro city officials said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Rio 2016 Olympic organizing committee, which is responsible for the temporary structure, said the paperwork would be submitted on Monday and the issue would not delay completion of the arena.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Mary Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.