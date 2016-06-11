Rio de Janeiro suspends work on Olympics beach volleyball arena

Workers are pictured at the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2016. The sign reads, "Future Olympic installation". REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Local authorities have suspended work on the arena hosting beach volleyball events at the Olympics in August due to a missing permit, Rio de Janeiro city officials said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Rio 2016 Olympic organizing committee, which is responsible for the temporary structure, said the paperwork would be submitted on Monday and the issue would not delay completion of the arena.