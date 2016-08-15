Weightlifting: Bulgaria says don't blame former Soviet bloc for doping

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria reacted angrily on Monday to accusations that the former Soviet bloc has damaged the image of weightlifting more than any other region, insisting it is working to clean up the sport.

Paul Coffa, one of weightlifting’s best-known coaches and administrators who has been involved in the sport for more than half a century, has blamed former Soviet bloc countries for persistent cheating that has once more damaged the image of the sport at the Rio Olympics.

Bulgaria's weightlifters could not compete in Rio after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) banned the country's athletes following a high number of doping cases. Russia were also absent for "bringing weightlifting into disrepute".

"Our federation and our weightlifters are on a mission to clean up the tarnished reputation and it’s not correct to associate doping with certain regions," Bulgaria's weightlifting federation president Nedelcho Kolev told Reuters on Monday.

"Doping is undoubtedly damaging the image of our sport and we must fight for clean sport but no one will benefit from such double standards," added Kolev, who won two world and two European titles and a bronze at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

In 2015, the IWF also banned weightlifters from Brazil, China, Egypt, Colombia, Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Mexico, Korea, Seychelles, Taiwan, Tunisia and Turkey while athletes from countries such as Argentina, Iran, Chile and Iceland were also suspended.

Bulgarian weightlifters, who have won 11 Olympic titles since 1972, making it one the most successful sports for the Black Sea state, also say it is not fair to criticize eastern Europe.

"It is an insult to all those athletes from the region who have won medals at major championships," Bulgaria coach Ivan Ivanov, who won the Olympic title in 1992 as well as four world and four European titles between 1989 and 1998, told Reuters during a training session of the country's youth teams in Sofia.

Bulgaria's weighlifters have won 79 gold medals at world championships as well as 167 European titles. Only the former Soviet Union has won more medals than Bulgaria in weightlifting's major championships.

But the national organization was temporarily stripped of its license in 2009 due to doping. The country withdrew its team for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing because of 11 failed doping checks.