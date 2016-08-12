FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Weightlifting: Tokola takes a fall after celebrating lift
August 12, 2016 / 7:11 PM / a year ago

Weightlifting: Tokola takes a fall after celebrating lift

Brian Oliver

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 85kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Milko Tokola (FIN) of Finland competes.Stoyan Nenov

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Milko Tokola celebrated wildly after making his third clean and jerk lift then blacked out and fell off the stage head first at the Rio Olympics on Friday.

"I lifted 120 percent but I passed out because my body took too much (blood) away from my brain at that moment," the Finnish weightlifter said after recovering.

"I just blacked out. I don't actually remember anything about the fall but I have a bit of a headache."

Asked if it had happened before, Tokola, who will get married in two weeks, said: "It hasn't happened for a while. I have been to the doctors (at home) but they don't really know why it is happening other than my body is taking too much blood when I lift the very heavy weights."

The lift that caused the blackout was 175kg. It gave Tokola a total of 320kg and ninth place in the 85kg B Group.

Tokola was given a place in Rio at short notice after the exclusion of other lifters under doping sanctions. He trains in Estonia with that nation's super-heavyweight medal contender Mart Seim.

"I get married in two weeks and I have to walk down the aisle which won't be a problem because that day will be just as exciting as being here," said Tokola.

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
