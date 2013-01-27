FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing rowing silver medalist Nethercott, 35, dies
January 27, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Beijing rowing silver medalist Nethercott, 35, dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Men's Eight rowing coxman Acer Nethercott carries oars to the water for a training session at Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park north of Beijing in this file photo taken August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

LONDON (Reuters) - Acer Nethercott, who coxed the British men’s eight team to an Olympic silver medal in Beijing in 2008, has died at the age of 35.

"It is very sad news," performance director David Tanner told British Rowing's official website www.britishrowing.org on Sunday.

“Acer was the top British cox of his time. He had an exceptional period with the GB rowing team.”

The cause of death was not disclosed but media reports said Nethercott had been fighting brain cancer.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Sonia Oxley

