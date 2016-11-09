FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Double Olympic rowing champion Stanning retires
November 9, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

Double Olympic rowing champion Stanning retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Rowing - Victory Ceremony - Women's Pair Victory Ceremony - Lagoa Stadium - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Helen Glover (GBR) of Britain and Heather Stanning (GBR) of Britain pose with their gold medals.Murad Sezer

(Reuters) - Double Olympic rowing champion Heather Stanning has announced her retirement from the sport, with the Briton saying she had nothing left to prove.

Stanning's retirement brings an end to her partnership with Helen Glover. The pair have not lost a race since the World Championships in Slovenia in 2011.

"I don't feel I've got anything else to prove to myself," the 31-year-old told British media.

"I wanted things to get back to normal before I made the decision firmly and I wanted to make sure it was the right decision.

Stanning and Glover became Britain's first female rowers to win back-to-back Olympic golds when they retained the coxless pairs title in Rio this year.

"It's about time I made the decision and it has helped me focus on what to do next, certainly with work and the army because I know that's something I want to go back to," Stanning added.

"It seemed the right time to make that decision."

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

