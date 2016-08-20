FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Synchronized swimmers to carry Russian flag at closing ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian synchronized swimmers Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina will both carry the country's flag at the Olympic closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on Twitter.

The decision was unanimously approved by the captains of all of Russia's sports teams.

Thirty-year-old Ishchenko and 26-year-old Romashina won gold medals in the duet as well as in the team event. They have now won a total of five Olympic gold medals.

Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Nina Chestney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
