FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Windsurfing will return for 2016 Games
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 10, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Windsurfing will return for 2016 Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Windsurfing has reclaimed its place in the Olympic program after the International Sailing Federation (ISAF) voted on Saturday to reinstate it at the expense of kiteboarding.

The ISAF decided to retain men’s and women’s windsurfing at the governing body’s annual general meeting in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

The vote reversed the organisation’s surprise move in May to drop windsurfing in favour of kiteboarding at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The ISAF at the time described the move as a “fantastic addition” but windsurfing federations vowed to pressure sailing chiefs to reinstate the discipline.

Israel’s sailing chief Yehuda Maayan told Reuters that, in voting for kiteboarding, delegates had probably been confused or did not understand the motion because of language difficulties.

The Spanish Sailing Federation has since acknowledged that its representative voted for kiteboarding by mistake.

Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.