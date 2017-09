Viktor Ahn (front) of Russia competes in the men's 1500m final race during the ISU Short Track World Cup speed skating competition in Shanghai December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s Viktor Ahn won the gold medal in the men’s 500 metres short track competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.

Wu Dajing of China won the silver medal while the bronze went to Charle Cournoyer of Canada.