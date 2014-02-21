FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahn leads Russia to 5,000m relay gold
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 21, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Ahn leads Russia to 5,000m relay gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Viktor Ahn captured a record sixth Olympic gold medal when he helped his adopted country Russia win the men’s 5,000 metres short track speed skating final at the Sochi Games on Friday.

Ahn teamed up with Semen Elistratov, Vladimir Grigorev and Rusian Zakharov to win the chaotic 45-lap team event in front of a rowdy crowd at the Iceberg Skating Palace less than an hour after he won the individual 500m gold.

The United States finished second to claim their only medal in either short track or traditional long track speed skating at the Sochi Olympics.

The bronze went to China, whose team recovered from a fall on the first bend to edge the Netherlands for the last spot on the podium.

Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.