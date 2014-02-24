Short track: Ahn's switch creates new world order

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - It took just one disgruntled man to change the world order of Olympic short track speed skating at the Sochi Winter Games.

Viktor Ahn won three gold medals in Sochi to take his lifetime tally to six and confirm his place as the sport’s greatest Olympian.

By switching nationalities from South Korea to Russia, he also turned the medals table on its head.

Before Ahn changed allegiances, Russia had never won a medal in short track speed skating but with him leading the way, Russia won five medals.

South Korea is the sport’s traditional powerhouse, topping the short track medal count at five of the past six Olympics. But at Sochi, South Korea failed to win a single medal in the four men’s races.

Ahn was only too happy to rub it on, celebrating each of his medals by poking fun at his birthland.

“I had no idea Russia was such a strong short track country,” he said. “It’s my first Olympics in my home country.”

Eight years ago, at the 2006 Turin Olympics, Ahn was hailed as a sporting superstar in South Korea after winning three gold medals.

But he failed to qualify for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics after struggling with injuries, then moved to Russia after falling out with South Korean skating officials.

With the Sochi Olympics taking place in Russia, he took out Russian citizenship so he could represent his adopted country and changed his name.

Then he rammed home his point with a stunning performance on the ice. He won gold in the 500 and 1,000 meter individual events and the 5,000m relay. In the 1,500m, the only other event for men, he won a bronze medal.

He took his career tally to six Olympic golds - the most by any speed skater in either short course or the more traditional long course - and his overall Olympic medal total to eight, matching the short track record held by retired American Apolo Ohno, who was in Sochi working as a television commentator.

“I could never do it, but for anybody to change citizenship and skate for another country - that’s really, really difficult to do,” Ohno said.

“But he took that risk and that massive gamble. There’s something to be said for what he’s gone through emotionally and physically as an athlete.”

Canada’s Charles Hamelin prevented Russia from sweeping the men’s events when he won the 1,500m and said the win was all the sweeter because he beat Ahn.

Hamelin won his first Olympic medal at Turin when Canada finished second behind a South Korean that included Ahn in the 5,000m relay, losing the lead on the last turn.

Hamelin won two gold medals in Vancouver when Ahn was absent so was thrilled to finally get one back on him.

“It’s fun to see Ahn back. In 2007 and 2008 he was awesome. He was always the one I was looking to beat. So it’s even better when you win against these legends,” he said.

While South Korea’s men were left in Ahn’s wash, the country’s women fared much better, winning five medals.

Park Seung-hi won gold in the 1,000m, a bronze in the 500m and helped her country win the women’s 3,000m relay when teenage sensation Shim Suk-hee passed Chinese 500m champion Li Jianrou on the last lap.

“We were disqualified at the last Olympics and we picked up the gold medal we left behind back then,” said Park. “Only two people from our current team competed in Vancouver, and the younger skaters really stepped up for us this time.”

Shim also won a silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 1,000m to leave Sochi with a full set of medals.

“There were various medals: gold, silver and bronze. When I won all these medals, I went through many different experiences and emotions and learned a lot,” Shim said.

“It was a good performance throughout the whole Olympics.”

The other two women’s events were both won by Chinese competitors, with Li winning the 500m and Zhou Yang the 1500m.

China also picked up four minor medals to finish with a total of six, one more than both Russia and Korea.