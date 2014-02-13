China's Li avoids pile-up to win women's 500 meters

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - China’s Li Jianrou avoided an early pile-up to coast to victory in the women’s 500-meter short track speed skating at the Sochi Games on Thursday.
In a heart-thumping race, the 27-year-old first-time Olympian took the lead off the mark and eased home after her rivals collided on the second turn of the all-out sprint.
Elise Christie of Britain crossed the line second but was disqualified for causing the crash.
Italy’s Arianna Fontana took silver and Park Seung-hi of South Korea bronze.
China’s gold-medal favorite Fan Kexin had failed to qualify for the A final, adding to the nation’s disappointment after the absence from Sochi, due to injury, of four-times Olympic champion Wang Meng.
Canada’s Marianne St-Gelais, who won silver in Vancouver four years ago, missed out on the medal race after remaining in third throughout her semi-final.
Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robert Woodward