China's Li avoids pile-up to win women's 500 meters

Second-placed Italy's Arianna Fontana (L), winner China's Li Jianrou and third-placed South Korea's Park Seung-hi (R) pose during the flower ceremony for the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - China’s Li Jianrou avoided an early pile-up to coast to victory in the women’s 500-meter short track speed skating at the Sochi Games on Thursday.

In a heart-thumping race, the 27-year-old first-time Olympian took the lead off the mark and eased home after her rivals collided on the second turn of the all-out sprint.

Elise Christie of Britain crossed the line second but was disqualified for causing the crash.

Italy’s Arianna Fontana took silver and Park Seung-hi of South Korea bronze.

China’s gold-medal favorite Fan Kexin had failed to qualify for the A final, adding to the nation’s disappointment after the absence from Sochi, due to injury, of four-times Olympic champion Wang Meng.

Canada’s Marianne St-Gelais, who won silver in Vancouver four years ago, missed out on the medal race after remaining in third throughout her semi-final.