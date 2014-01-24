FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Briton Yarnold wraps up skeleton World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British skeleton medal hope Lizz Yarnold will arrive at the Sochi Olympics as World Cup champion after clinching the title in Konigsee, Germany on Friday.

The 25-year-old, the most consistent slider on the circuit this season, could only manage ninth fastest on her first run before bad weather meant the second run was canceled.

Yarnold, who had a string of podium places this season including wins at Lake Placid and Igls, finished 152 points ahead of American Noelle Pikus-Pace.

The two are expected to be the favorites for gold in Sochi next month.

Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston

