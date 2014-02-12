Polish gold medalist, Russian crash in training

Kamil Stoch of Poland walks during the training of the large hill ski jumping event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - World Olympic gold medalist ski jumper Kamil Stoch and Russia’s Maksim Maksimochkin both crashed during training for the large hill event late on Wednesday but neither was seriously injured, officials said.

Stoch, the world number one who won the gold medal in Sunday’s normal jump, suffered a bloody nose and left the course with his left arm in a sling.

“He’s going to the village with a doctor, but he’s OK,” coach Lukasz Kruszek told reporters.

The training session - which had already been delayed because of high winds - was canceled.

Maksimochkin, ranked 40th in the world, fell awkwardly and was taken off the course on a stretcher as a precaution.

“He was taken to the hospital, where no serious injuries were diagnosed. But Maksimochkin will stay in the hospital until Thursday morning,” the International Ski Federation said in a statement on its website.

The men are due to jump the large hill on Saturday.