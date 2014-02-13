Jumps are fine, official says in wake of crashes

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - The International Ski Federation has no concerns about the ski jumps at the Sochi Olympics, a federation spokesman said on Thursday, in the wake of two night-time training crashes, one of which put an athlete in hospital.

In the last jump on the large hill on Wednesday, Olympic champion Kamil Stoch suffered a bloody nose and left the course with his left arm in a sling after crashing. Poland’s Stoch, the world number one, won the normal hill gold medal on Sunday.

Earlier, Russia’s Maksim Maksimochkin had been taken to hospital for observation after landing heavily. Officials said neither man was badly hurt.

“There are no concerns. For sure, the ground crew will check everything in detail today ... These things can just happen,” said Horst Nilgen, a spokesman for the ski federation.

The men are due to train again on Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s large hill event.

Some jumpers have complained the artificial snow at the ski jumps is soft, making it harder to grip.

“This was not a problem. Otherwise we would not have done two rounds of training, for sure,” said Nilgen when asked about the snow conditions.

During training sessions for both the men’s and women’s normal hill events, several athletes fell over as they came to a halt after appearing to lose their grip.

After the crashes, several skiers said the snow in the landing area below the jump was particularly soft.

“It’s getting very (easy) to fall during the landing,” three-times Olympic gold medalist Thomas Morgenstern of Austria told reporters on Thursday.

Falls in ski jumping are common. Morgenstern is still recovering from bad crashes in December and January.

“I’ve seen every accident this year and I think there are a lot more accidents than in other years,” said world number four

Gregor Schlierenzauer.

He said new rules which oblige athletes to wear skin-tight suits meant jumpers were travelling faster than ever. The rules are designed to eliminate the better aerodynamic qualities of older suits that allowed jumpers to sail further.

Mikko Martikainen, who is working as official snow consultant for the Olympics, said there was no problem with the snow at the ski jumping complex.

The complex groups the two jumps as well as a 2.5km cross-country course, which Nordic Combined athletes raced over during the normal hill event in mild temperatures on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, at the warmest spot ever in the history of the Winter Olympics, the ski jump venue, we had a perfect competition at 14 Celsius (57 Fahrenheit) and the snow pack was minus one C,” Martikainen told Reuters Television.