Poland's Stoch leads men's large hill competition
February 15, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's Stoch leads men's large hill competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the first round of the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Poland’s Kamil Stoch was leading the Olympic men’s ski jumping large hill event after the first round at the Sochi Games on Saturday.

Stoch, seeking to become only the third man to win both individual hills at the same Olympics, jumped 139 meters to lead with 143.4 points. The 26-year-old Polish world number one won the normal hill on Sunday.

Japan’s Noriaki Kasai also jumped 139 meters but earned less style marks and was on 140.6 points. Germany’s Severin Freund was in third on 140.2 points.

Defending champion Simon Ammann of Switzerland, who has had trouble with his take-offs from the start, was in 29th place.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford

