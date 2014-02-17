Germany leads men's team event after first round

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Germany narrowly led defending Olympic champions Austria in the men’s team ski jumping competition after the first round on Monday.

After four jumpers had taken part from each of the 12 teams, Germany sat on 519.0 points with Austria on 516.5. Japan were third on 507.5.

The top eight teams will jump against each other in the second and final round.

Poland were well behind in fourth place and barring a miracle, Kamil Stoch will fail in his bid to become just the second man to win three jumping golds at the same Games.