Austrian Morgenstern jumps weeks after bad crash

Austria's Thomas Morgenstern soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Austrian ski jumper and three-times Olympic gold medallist Thomas Morgenstern took part in a practice jump on Thursday four weeks after suffering head injuries in a leap that went badly wrong.

Morgenstern did not speak to reporters after the jump, which he completed without problems.

It was the first serious leap he had made since he landed on his back and head after losing control in the air during a training session in Austria on January 10. He spent a week in hospital before moving to a rehabilitation clinic.

The 27-year-old won two Olympic titles in the individual and team large hill event in Turin in 2006 and a team large hill gold in Vancouver in 2010.

The January 10 accident was the second Morgenstern had suffered in less than a month. He broke a thumb and sustained facial cuts when he crashed after takeoff at a World Cup event in Germany on December 15.