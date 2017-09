Kamil Stoch of Poland soars through the air during the training of the large hill ski jumping event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - The trial round for the Olympic men’s large hill ski jumping competition was canceled on Saturday due to high winds, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the first round of the competition would start at 9:30 pm local time (1730 GMT / 12:30 PM EST) as scheduled.