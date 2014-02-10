FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halfpipe training postponed over poor course condition
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 10, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Halfpipe training postponed over poor course condition

Philip O'Connor

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Training for the Olympic halfpipe was postponed on Monday as organizers struggled to get the course in top shape for the men’s competition on Tuesday.

Several athletes had criticized the course after Sunday’s training runs, but Ireland’s Seamus O‘Connor told Reuters that he was confident the problems would be solved.

“It’s a challenging halfpipe to ride, but we experienced similar conditions a year ago and we were able to work with the cutters,” the 16-year-old said, referring to the contest held in Sochi in preparation for the Olympics in 2013.

”By the time the contest day came around the pipe was in a state that people could ride at a high level.

“We’re obviously hoping for the same this year, that by the time tomorrow comes around that the pipe will be cut in a way and the snow will be set up in a way that people can ride their best.”

O‘Connor confirmed to Reuters that athletes had been told that the training session due to take place on Monday morning was postponed until the evening as course cutters got to grips with the problems.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.