FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fog delays snowboard cross start
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 17, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Fog delays snowboard cross start

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Thick fog in the Caucasus mountains on Monday morning has delayed the start of men’s snowboard cross Olympic competition, which will now go ahead without the scheduled seeding runs, organizers said.

Originally due to start at 1100 local time (0700GMT), fog and drizzle shrouded the course. After an initial postponement, conditions remained bad and organizers decided to cancel the seeding runs and plan to go straight into the finals runs, starting at 13.30 local time.

Organizers will be well aware of safety concerns after a slew of serious injuries at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park over the weekend.

The worst of these saw Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova undergo back surgery following a serious crash in training on Saturday.

The men’s biathlon mass start race, already postponed from Sunday evening, was postponed again on Monday morning, also due to fog, and will be run later in the day if conditions allow.

Editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.