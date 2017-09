Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Patrizia Kummer of Switzerland won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics on Wednesday.

Tomoka Takeuchi of Japan took the silver, while the bronze went to Alena Zavarzina of Russia.