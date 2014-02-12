FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cracked helmet gets a home in museum
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 12, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Cracked helmet gets a home in museum

Philip O'Connor

2 Min Read

Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Sarka Pancochova’s smashed helmet was one of the images of the first week of the Winter Olympics but the Czech snowboarder had no desire to retain a memento of her spectacular crash at the Extreme Park.

Pancochova missed her landing from a big jump in the women’s slopestyle final on Sunday, slamming the back of her head onto the snow in nasty fall and splitting the custom-made silver helmet apart.

Remarkably, the 23-year-old was able to walk away from the fall and, after medical tests, was declared fit to show off her daredevil skills in the halfpipe event on Wednesday.

”It really wasn’t that bad,“ she told Reuters. ”It’s mostly my neck that is sore from whipping back, but my head is fine, I was really surprised I didn’t have any headaches.

“I gave the helmet to my doctor back in the Czech Republic, he has a little museum of things and he’s going to put it there.”

Pancochova, back in her regulation helmet with black tape covering the names of her sponsors to fit in with Olympic rules, failed to progress from the semi-finals in halfpipe on Wednesday.

Editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.